TCW Group Inc. Lowers Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,689 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 73,225 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOV. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of NOV opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

