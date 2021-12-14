Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.78.

TECK stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

