Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 93,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,752. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

