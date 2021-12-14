Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 5,007 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.