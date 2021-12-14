Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 210,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 56,408 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.64 and its 200-day moving average is $114.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.