Telemus Capital LLC Buys 197 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $604.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $649.52 and a 200 day moving average of $578.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.