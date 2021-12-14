Telemus Capital LLC Buys 385 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Novartis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in Novartis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day moving average of $87.46. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.