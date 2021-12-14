Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

