Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 118.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. FMR LLC grew its position in Vontier by 41.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after buying an additional 1,274,371 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vontier by 446.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,548,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,440,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 59.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 702,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 33.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after purchasing an additional 647,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of VNT opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

