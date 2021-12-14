Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

