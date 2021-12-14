Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

