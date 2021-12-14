Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 122,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

