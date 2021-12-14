Telemus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares valued at $10,677,829. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

