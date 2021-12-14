Telemus Capital LLC Sells 2,015 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $103.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.00.

