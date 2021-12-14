Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stake Lifted by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,165. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.49.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

