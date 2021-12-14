TENT Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. In the last week, TENT has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. TENT has a market capitalization of $700,647.32 and $60,135.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.58 or 0.00313201 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00088587 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00125216 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002059 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.