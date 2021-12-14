The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Joe Ochoa Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joe Ochoa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00.

AZEK stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.38.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in AZEK by 517,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

