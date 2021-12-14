The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $31,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.27. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.12.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

