The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 34.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

NYSE:CLX opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.