The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 571,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.1% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $30,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. 191,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,721,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $249.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

