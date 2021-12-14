The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Ternium (NYSE:TX)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TX. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ternium from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ternium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.86.

Ternium stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ternium by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 38.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ternium during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

