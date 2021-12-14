The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the lowest is $2.22 billion. Hershey reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.78. 3,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,735. Hershey has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $189.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

