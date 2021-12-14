The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 174,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 205.0% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $405.24 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.