The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

NYSE IFN opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73.

Get The India Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The India Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.