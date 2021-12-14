The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $266,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $588,283,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $158.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

