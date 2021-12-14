The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives $42.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

RMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.67.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.