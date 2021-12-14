The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Boosted by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 171,335 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 18,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.