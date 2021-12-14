The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

