The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 53,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,068,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.