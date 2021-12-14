THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $4.73 million and $73,506.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

