TheStreet Downgrades Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03. Spok has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Spok’s payout ratio is currently -18.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spok by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Spok by 38.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Spok by 11.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,611 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in Spok by 27.4% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Spok by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

