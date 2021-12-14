TheStreet Lowers Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.30.

NYSE:RGA opened at $103.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

