Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,091 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.34% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.97. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.73 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

