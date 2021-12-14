Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,304 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $211.02 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.83 and its 200-day moving average is $226.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.