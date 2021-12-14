Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.35.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

