Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

ADM opened at $64.64 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.