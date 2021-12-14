Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 143.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 33.6% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.