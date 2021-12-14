Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Quidel were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $2,152,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $141.40 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.09. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.24.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

