Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.