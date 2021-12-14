thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 3,840.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TKAMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

