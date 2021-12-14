thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 3,840.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.
