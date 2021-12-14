Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell Sells 20,000 Shares

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 605,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$411.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.76 and a 1-year high of C$1.58.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.91.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.