Tivic Health Systems Inc’s (NASDAQ:TIVC) Quiet Period Set To End on December 21st

Tivic Health Systems’ (NASDAQ:TIVC) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 21st. Tivic Health Systems had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Tivic Health Systems’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of TIVC opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Tivic Health Systems has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

