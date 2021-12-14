TL Private Wealth Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TL Private Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Intel were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 373,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 86,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 46.4% in the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

INTC opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

