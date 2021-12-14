TL Private Wealth Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

TL Private Wealth decreased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 2.8% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TL Private Wealth owned 0.22% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

