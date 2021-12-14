Toro (TTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Toro (NYSE:TTC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a 1-year low of $89.24 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

