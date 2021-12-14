Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CURV. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Torrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of CURV opened at $11.42 on Monday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

