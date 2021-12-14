Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Up 79,550.0% in November

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, an increase of 79,550.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,083,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGHI opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.11. Touchpoint Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

