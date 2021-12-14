Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Up to $176.12

Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $176.12, but opened at $182.58. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $182.14, with a volume of 255 shares trading hands.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $253.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.59.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,167,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

