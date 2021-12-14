Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) traded down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 1,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Transurban Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.10 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

