Trellis Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Trellis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

IWV stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.58. 2,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.99 and its 200 day moving average is $262.94. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.99 and a twelve month high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

